iPhone 13 Mini to be assembled by Pegatron and Foxconn

Pegatron, a Taiwanese Apple supplier, will continue to manufacture smaller iPhones and will share orders for this year’s iPhone 13 mini with Foxconn.

Pegatron, a major iPhone maker, is said to have received exclusive orders for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. The other three versions, the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will be manufactured by Hon Hai, formerly known as Foxconn, which continues to be Apple’s principal foundry.

Regular readers will recall that Apple discontinued its cooperation with Pegatron in November 2020 after learning that the main iPhone supplier was violating labor laws at a student worker program. As a result of the infractions, Apple placed Pegatron on probation, and while the supplier’s present iPhone business was not expected to be impacted, it was originally projected to lose some revenue.

According to rumors, Apple will add an upgraded wide-angle camera with sensor-shift technology and focusing capabilities, a reduced notch display, 120Hz displays on Pro models, and larger induction coils for better wireless charging in the iPhone 13 series.

While Pegatron is expected to receive a tiny share of orders for the next iPhone’s basic 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model, Foxconn will continue to be the major assembler for the whole 2021 iPhone series. Luxshare, located in China, will join Apple’s iPhone production partners this year.



