iPhone 14 series is the talk of the town these days. The series is expected to launch in September. But it seems like its most awaited model, iPhone 14 max, could face delay as the production falls further behind schedule. As a reminder, iPhone 14 Max will be the company’s first non-pro model with a bigger screen.

iPhone 14 Max Could Face Delay as Production Falls Further Behind Schedule

According to the latest reports, panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are still lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will share the same screen size, but the panels themselves will be different. This is because the iPhone 14 Max will lack support for ProMotion, Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology. These features are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company has not itself revealed any information regarding this production issue. However, some reports are saying that due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, production was delayed. But the situation is now under control.

The iPhone 14 Max seems to be a very popular device once it launches. It will mark the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone. It will come with many amazing features and the best thing is that it is affordable. Moreover, Apple has also removed the “Mini” model from the list. Let’s see when the company will be able to launch this phone. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

