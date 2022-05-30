iPhone 14 Series to be Equipped with the A16 Bionic Chipset

Different rumors have been making rounds about the Apple’s new iPhone series i.e. iPhone 14. According to the new rumor a variant of the iPhone 14 will be equipped with the company’s in-built A16 bionic chipset.

Earlier we heard the rumors regarding the A16 Bionic chipset that they will be built on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 4nm process. According to the reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro the TSMC’ 4nm process news are not correct.

The tipster further adds that according to a reliable source the A16 Bionic chip might still be built on the 5nm process from the TSMC known as TSMC N5P. The source has added that the A16 Bionic might be based on the enhanced process node i.e. TSMCCFF5. The new A16 Bionic chip will equipped to support the LPDDR5 RAM along with a new improved CPU and GPU, the tipster further added. These news are to be taken with a caution as the company has not yet given any official statement, the tipster added.

The iPhone 14 series will be be having four variant i.e. the base/ vanilla model iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Earlier we heard the rumors that two variant of the iPhone 14 the Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with the A16 bionic chipsets whereas the base/ vanilla and the Max will be powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic processors.

Recently we came across some picture leas of the iPhone 14 Pro. As per the pictures the Pro model will be arriving in multiple colors like purple, silver, graphite and gold.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched in the second half of the year. The more the launch date draws closer the more leaks and details we are getting about it.

