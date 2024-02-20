iPhone 16 Pro Models May Arrive in these New Colors

The hype around the upcoming iPhone 16 series is increasing with each passing day and new leaks are pouring in from all sides. In this regard, a prominent leakster on X said that this year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be launched in two new colors, Desert Yellow / Desert Titanium and Cement Gray / Titanium Gray. The Desert one is said to be somewhat similar to the gold tone of the iPhone 14 Pro but “deeper and heavier”—like desert sand.

The new gray color, on the other hand, will be a shade of space gray, identical to what we saw in the iPhone 6 almost a decade ago. Moreover, it seems like Apple hasn’t yet finalized names for either of these, therefore, we mentioned two options for each.

It is pertinent to mention here that Apple is also contemplating some other colors, but it is less likely for them to see the light of day.

Since the company launches the Pro iPhones in a total of four colors, it seems like we may not be able to see the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium options from the iPhone 15 Pro generation, making way for these new ones in 2024.