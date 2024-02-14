iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Battery, Memory & more

New rumors have revealed several key upgrades for the iPhone 16 Pro models. These include larger displays for the 16 Pro models (6.3 inches for the 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the 16 Pro Max). Another noteworthy upgrade is the inclusion of Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panels in both of the models. Therefore, it should offer enhanced brightness output and even better viewing angles as compared to traditional OLED panels.

In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro generation will most probably arrive with Apple’s A18 Pro chipset along with 8GB of RAM. The other significant upgrade is the option to increase the storage to 2TB.

Moreover, the leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max may offer the best battery life that we have ever seen. The 16 Pro Max is anticipated to get a 4,676 mAh battery cell in comparison to the 4,441 mAh cell on the 15 Pro Max. It may also arrive with efficiency savings from the new chipset. Likewise, the 16 Pro is also expected to arrive with a larger battery as compared to its predecessor.

The new leak also validates previous leaks regarding exclusive AI features on the 16 Pro models and we may also witness some integration with the newly launched Apple MGIE AI model. Both phones will reportedly get a new 48MP ultrawide lens and the smaller Pro will get the 5x tetraprism lens. The leaks further suggest that both pro models will also get the Capture button and the company also improved its yield on titanium processing while reducing costs per casing.