It seems like Apple’s iPhone hardware subscription bundle is still on the way. The hardware subscription will allow customers to acquire iPhones and other items from Apple for a monthly fee. The rumours regarding this are circulating for a while but have yet to become a reality. Although Apple had an opportunity to introduce such a service during its iPhone 14 event. But the latest reports are claiming that Apple will introduce this service in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

iPhone Hardware Subscription May Still Arrive in 2022

See Also: Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and More

The reports are further claiming that Apple will launch this service either later this year or next year. As mentioned above, the proposed subscription wasn’t announced or mentioned during the iPhone event. The reason for this could be to reduce launch day complexity. As it will be an entirely new way to buy an iPhone, Apple will hold an event for this.

It is worth mentioning here that Apple already offers a number of direct ways customers can get the latest flagships, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and instalment programs, like the Apple Card. Nevertheless, the subscription would differ as customers wouldn’t just pay a portion of the hardware cost, but also a suite of services on top.

The rumours of an all-in-one subscription are actually a few years old, with analysts believing it to be a certainty for Apple. No doubt, the iPhone hardware subscription could be beneficial to investors since it would shift the narrative away from one-time seasonal transactions to reoccurring sales.

Check Also; Apple A16 Bionic: All You Need to Know About the New Chip