We already knew that iQOO is working on its next flagship device, Neo 7. The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 is going through the stages of a rumored phone. The phone has already passed certification with the 3C, revealing its 120W charging. Now, iQOO Neo 7 has appeared on Geekbench listing revealing that the phone will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+chipset.

iQOO Neo 7 Geekbench Result Reveals Dimensity 9000+ chipset

The listing reveals the vivo, model number V2231A, will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It uses the motherboard, k6983v1_64, and the higher clock speed of 3.20GHz on the prime Cortex-X2 core. Geekbench listing also reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 has 12GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

So, adding up the facts with the rumors, the iQOO Neo 7 will have a Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging.

Additionally, the phone will have a 50MP wide camera. The recent reports have also revealed that the phone will have Sony IMX766V with an optically-stable lens on top. Moreover, the phone will feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz-capable AMOLED.

No doubt, the phone has all the amazing features. But none of the feature is extraordinary. So the pricing of the phone should not be high. As far as its launch date is concerned, we are not sure about it. However, vivo could unveil the iQOO Neo 7 as soon as this month.

