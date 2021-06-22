Iqra University is one of Pakistan’s best private universities. It has a number of campuses in Karachi as well as in Islamabad. Iqra University was ranked as the top business school in the country by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. Iqra University plans to offer 25,000 jobs and 2,500 startups in the next decade.

Currently, the university has funding of half a million dollars in venture capital to help its student entrepreneurs and young start-ups to expand their business. This announcement was made at a virtual online launch event of Iqra University’s Business Incubation Centre.

Iqra University to Offer 25000 Jobs in the Upcoming Decade

The event encompassed panel discussions about the challenges young entrepreneurship are currently facing such s copyrights, seed financing, and the importance of venture capital investors for pioneers.

The vice-chancellor of Iqra University, Dr. Waseem Qazi said,

Our Business Incubation Centre’s vision is to change the lives of people. By supporting young businesses through their early and fragile stages of growth, we believe that our fund, as well as our technical expertise and physical facilities, will create a domino effect on the incubation and startup space,

The launch event was attended by Zouhair Khaliq, member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Telecom; Jehan Ara, founder, and CEO Katalyst Lab; Asim Sheryar, CEO Ignite, Misbah Naqvi, co-founder Invest 2 Innovate; Omer Ghani, head of commercialization and startups HEC; Omer Abedin, director National Incubation Centre; and Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO Careem.

Waseem Qazi further said,

The Incubation Centre is going to be working at the very intersection of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Pakistan has a creative and entrepreneurial youth that needs to flourish. We plan to be there for just that, by helping our youth improve their skills, increase their access to finance and markets, and foster their sustainable growth.

As per a 2019 global entrepreneurship survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, about 55% of people from Pakistan agreed that there were good opportunities for starting a business in their region.

Check out? Majority of the Pakistani Universities Lack Resources for Online Education: HEC



