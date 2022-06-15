Netflix is Turning ‘Squid Game’ into a real life Game with $4.56 Million Prize

The embattled streaming service has announced that it will produce a real-life version of the gory South Korean survival show, with production set to begin in the UK early next year. ‘Squid Game’: The Challenge” is billed as “the biggest reality competition series ever created,” with 456 contestants competing for $4.56 million in prize money.

The 10-episode reality show will be shot in the United Kingdom and co-produced by the same studio that brought you The Circle, a social media-influenced Netflix reality game show. Players in Squid Game, The Challenge, unlike in the Netflix drama, will not be harmed and will leave the competition “unharmed,” according to Netflix. Those interested in being one of the 456 players on the game show can apply at SquidGameCasting.com.

“As [players] compete in a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” according to the report. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate. They must be fluent in English and available for filming for up to four weeks in early 2023.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global sensation, grossing over 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days. According to Netflix, it is the most popular series of all time on streaming services.