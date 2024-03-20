IT Minister & PTCL President Discuss Roll Out Of 5G Technology

Shaza Fatima officially took charge as State Minister of IT and Telecommunication a few days ago. She seemed to be quite committed to promoting Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors. In a recent development, Shaza and President & Group CEO of PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf discussed the rollout of 5G Technology during a meeting. The right-of-way issues, 5G rollout, and the important aspect of fiberization within the telecommunications sector were the major topics of discussion during the meeting.

Efforts Are Underway To Expedite Matters Like 5G Technology

During the meeting, the IT Minister emphasized the important role of the telecommunications sector in the national economy. Moreover, she also underscored that Pakistan’s youth is a valuable asset and should be effectively branded in the international market. According to her, time should not be wasted on discussions. The Ministry aims to remove every obstacle in the path of the country’s development.

The PTCL President wanted further to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Shaza Fatima Khawaja also met with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and discussed all the issues of IT graduate training programs, startups, and empowering youth with skills. She stated:

“There should be minimal gap between industry and academia in the IT field as such initiatives are necessary to provide a skilled workforce to IT companies worldwide.”

No doubt, the telecom sector has a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan. So, matters regarding 5G, RoW, and others must progress rapidly. Let’s wait and watch what will be the strategy of the IT Ministry to get rid of all the obstacles in the way of the country’s development. Stay tuned for more updates.