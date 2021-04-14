Jazz offers a variety of exciting internet, call, and SMS packages for its valuable customers. In addition to that, Jazz 4G also offers some other perks and privileges. Like you can take a Jazz loan if you run out of balance at any particular time. However, there are instances when you have already taken the loan and you are broke to recharge again. Then you might be reaching a friend who is a Jazz user and can share some credit with you. But do you know how to share balance on Jazz before asking your friend. You don’t need to worry as this article would certainly help you to share balance on Jazz.

Jazz Balance Share Code – How to Share Balance on Jazz?

Jazz Share is a handy and easy-to-use service that allows users to share the credit of any amount ranging from Rs.15 to Rs.500. This service assures that you always stay connected with your loved ones.

Jazz Balance Share Code:

*100*

How to share balance on Jazz using share code?

To share balance on Jazz, dial *100*(Jazz number to which you’re sharing)*amount#.

For instance, if I want to send 130 rupees to my friend’s jazz number, then I will dial *100*03065353404*130#.

Terms and Conditions:

These terms and conditions are in addition to the general terms and conditions duly approved by PTA and agreed to by the customer in CSAF/ISAF at the time of activation of connection/SIM.

Jazz reserves the right/discretion to set/change the price/rate of any offer/package/bundle or withdraw/change/revoke such offer/package/bundle at any time. Where required under PTA’s regulations, prior notice shall be given to affected customers accordingly.

Offer Price/charges of each offer/package/bundle shall be subject to all applicable taxes, if any, irrespective of the fact in which area of the country the requisite offer/package/bundle is activated/service availed.

The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on the base rate of your package.

The amount of balance and recharge required for bundles may be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

In case of any queries, questions, complaints, or additional requirements, please email us [email protected]

