



Share Balance with Your Loved Ones with Jazz Share. Jazz Share is a convenient, flexible and an easy service that lets users share the balance of any amount ranging from Rs.15 to Rs.500. This service ensures that you are always connected and in touch with your loved ones. The offer is quite convenient for those who are out of balance. Spread loves while sharing your balance with your loved ones.

Share Balance with Your Loved Ones with Jazz Share

Check Also: Now Get 60GB with Jazz Monthly Regular Bundle

How to Share Balance:

Dial *100*<9230XXXXXXXX>* amount#

Charges:

For each transaction Rs 4.77 + Tax will charge on balance share for prepaid subscribers.

Terms and Conditions:

When you use the Share service, you will be asked to confirm a message that you receive. The transaction will be completed once the confirmation message is received.

For each transaction Rs 4.77 + Tax will charge on balance share for prepaid subscribers.

Rs 4.77 + Tax will charge on balance share for prepaid subscribers. Jazz will not be responsible for any misuse of this service.

Offer Price/charges of each offer/package/bundle shall be subject to all applicable taxes, if any, irrespective of the fact in which area of the country the requisite offer/package/bundle is activated/service availed.

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz

Recommended: Jazz Offers Lowest Calling Rates For UAE and KSA