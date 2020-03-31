Here is How Jazz User Can Share their balance Easily

In this hour of difficulty when getting outside is prohibited, Jazz lets you share your balance with your loved ones. Jazz Share Has made it Easy to Share balance with your loved ones. Now all users can easily share their balance with others without any charges. Now all users share the balance of any amount ranging from Rs.15 to Rs.50. Moreover, users can share a maximum amount of Rs. 250 per day. Now stay at home and share your balance with your Loved ones so that they can also stay at home.

How to Share the Balance:

Dial *100*9230XXXXXXXX*Amount#

Price:

Rs.0 per share transaction

Max Share Limit:

Rs 50 / Transaction

Max Amount Transferred per Day:

Jazz users can share a maximum of Rs. 250 per day

Terms and Conditions:

When you use Jazz Share you will be asked to confirm a message that you receive. The transaction will be completed once the confirmation message is received.

Charges of Rs.0 per transaction

Jazz will not be responsible for any misuse of this service

