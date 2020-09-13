How to Subscribe to Jazz Daily Mega Offer
Jazz offers a variety of bundles that lets you connect with your loved ones all the time. Jazz Daily Mega offer is one that lets you stay active all day long. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1000 MB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp, IMO and many more. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *117*4# and they will get 1000 MB for a day.
Offered Incentives:
- 1000 MB data
How to Avail this offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*4#
Price:
- This offer is now available in Rs. 25 incl. tax
Validity:
- Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 1 day
Terms and Conditions:
- Upon dialing *117*4#, customer will be subscribed to Daily Mega Offer for exactly 24 hours.
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *117*4# again to avail the bundle more than once
- Free Data MBs are for 2G, 3G & 4G
- Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime
- In case bundle incentives are exhausted, consumer will be charged on the overage rate of PKR 2 / MB
- In case of internet usage without subscribing any bundle, data will be charged at the base rate of PKR 5/ MB
- Click here for General Terms & Conditions.