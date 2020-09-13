Jazz offers a variety of bundles that lets you connect with your loved ones all the time. Jazz Daily Mega offer is one that lets you stay active all day long. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1000 MB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp, IMO and many more. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *117*4# and they will get 1000 MB for a day.

How to Subscribe to Jazz Daily Mega Offer

Offered Incentives:

1000 MB data

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*4#

Price:

This offer is now available in Rs. 25 incl. tax

Validity:

Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 1 day

Terms and Conditions: