Jazz Investment reaches USD 10 billion in Pakistan

The merger of Mobilink and Warid in 2017 enabled Jazz to become the market leader for the cellular network in Pakistan with the largest user base. In a statement, Jazz said that it has invested more than US$10 billion since its inception, including US$ 560 million in the last couple of years alone after its merger especially to improve its Quality of Service. It further said that its top preference is to connect the fellow citizens with high-speed mobile broadband taking the population coverage of its 4G network to 65%. Jazz emphasized to have invested heavily to ensure optimum service experience for its customers, as for Jazz, quality of services is of utmost importance.

Jazz Invests Heavily in Telecom Infrastructure to Ensure QoS:

Jazz’s statement also says that its top performance through its infrastructure developments includes the company’s 25,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cables around the country. Additionally, the world’s top telecom equipment manufacturers including Huawei, Nokia-Siemens, and ZTE are the primary vendors for networking equipment at Jazz. Furthermore, it has a workforce that is trained, competent, and has vast experience in the telecom industry.

Jazz prioritizes customer satisfaction above everything

Currently, Jazz is the country’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider with 72.5 million+ subscriber base including 34.7 million 4G users and largest spectrum holding. Jazz has been recognized as the fastest mobile network four times in a row by a global leader in internet testing Ookla. In the statement Jazz said that its serves its valued customers with a technically superior network and reliable services.

In addition to that, Jazz also strives for the digital progress of the country. In this regard, the company has set up Jazz Digital Park (JDP) which was established with a staunch investment of over US$ 8 million. The JDP will help in accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation ambition by greatly improving the existing level of IT services being provided to a number of sectors.

Till now, JDP is the country’s largest Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) Tier-III certified data center in terms of space and power capacity. The company will utilize this digital park to provide secure IT infrastructure and hardware hosting facilities to businesses along with the local startups.

All of these factors indicate that Jazz doesn’t compromise on its quality of services in any regard. Though, minor technical faults occur with every telecom operator and they shouldn’t be portrayed as a holistic fault in the quality of services as reported by certain media outlets.

Check out? Jazz Wifi Mifi 4G Devices Internet Packages 2022