Get Lowest Calling Rates on All Networks with Jazz Lite Package

Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its customers who do not prefer to do any call package or does not have time to make long calls. Now Enjoy Lowest per Minute Rates on Jazz and other network numbers with Jazz Lite Package. The offer let you choose 3 Jazz number as your FnF numbers on which you will get the lowest calling rates. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make calls on FnF numbers in just Rs. 0.72/30 seconds. Not only this, but they will also get more incentives as well. Additionally, you do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again as it is valid for a lifetime.

Get Lowest Calling Rates on All Network numbers with Jazz Lite Package

After subscribing to this offer, you will be charged Rs. 1.60/30 second on any jazz and other networks. Moreover, you will be able to send any SMS in just Rs. 2.15/SMS. Usually, such type of packages is for those who do not prefer to subscribe to any bundle or usually have to make short calls.

Offered Incentives:

FnF Call rates: Rs. 0.72/30 sec

Rs. 5/MB

off-net minutes: Rs. 1.60/30 sec

on-net minutes: Rs. 1.60/30 sec

Rs. 2.15/SMS

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *306#

Validity:

The offer is valid for lifetime.

Price:

You can avail this offer free.

Terms and Conditions:

Call set up fee is applicable.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB.

