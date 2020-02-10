Jazz Monthly Super Duper Bundle has all the necessities a person needs. With this bundle, users will get free on-net minutes, SMS and data to stay online. Moreover, users will also get the off-net minutes to stay connected with their friends on another network. You can avail this offer by dialing a code or you can also subscribe to it through the company’s official website.

Jazz Monthly Super Duper Bundle-All Needs in One Offer

Offered Incentives:

3 GB

3000 on-net minutes

150 off-net minutes

3000 SMS

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe the Jazz Monthly Super Duper offer by dialing *706#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 577 incl tax

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days

Terms and Conditions: