Jazz Monthly Super Duper Bundle-All Needs in One Offer
Jazz Monthly Super Duper Bundle has all the necessities a person needs. With this bundle, users will get free on-net minutes, SMS and data to stay online. Moreover, users will also get the off-net minutes to stay connected with their friends on another network. You can avail this offer by dialing a code or you can also subscribe to it through the company’s official website.
Offered Incentives:
- 3 GB
- 3000 on-net minutes
- 150 off-net minutes
- 3000 SMS
How to Subscribe the offer:
- Users can subscribe the Jazz Monthly Super Duper offer by dialing *706#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 577 incl tax
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- Upon dialing *706#, the customer will get Monthly Super Duper Offer for exact 30 calendar days, the offer will expire on midnight of 30th calendar day (including subscription day)
- This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *706# again to avail the Offer more than once
- All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 30th calendar day.
- Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G
- Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle.
- However, the balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through the bundle
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB