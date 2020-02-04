Jazz’s Slide Activation At Packages Mall, Lahore

Jazz, the biggest data network and mobile operator in Pakistan arranged a whole new experience in collaboration with Packages Mall Lahore by installing the first-ever 60ft long slide at Packages Mall, Lahore.

So now with Jazz take the fastest ride of your life at Packages Mall, Lahore. Who would use the boring old escalators, when you can now take a slide down the floors in a fraction of time by the grace of Jazz-Pakistan’s fastest data network with 3 Ookla Speed test awards to their name.

A mega fun event was held for the inauguration of the Jazz Slide last Friday at Packages Mall, Lahore, where senior management of Jazz was present intermingling with the crowd. This is an industry-first on-ground interactive installation meant for general entertainment for kids and adults. Instagram bloggers and influencers were specially invited to experience this moment of curiosity and enthusiasm.

The initiative was warmly welcomed by a huge crowd who took an active part in it and appreciated the efforts of Jazz to introduce something unique.

However, the purpose of the activity is not only entertainment but to experience a glimpse of how your life would be if you were on the fastest data network in the country. Head on to Packages Mall, Lahore in order to put an end to your curiosity and experience the thrill of speed yourself!

Thanks to Jazz Super 4G! Pakistan can experience speed in the fastest lane!