Jazz has introduced an offer for its users that lets you stay connected with your loved ones for an hour. Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is available in just Rs. 6. After subscribing to this offer, you can use unlimited internet for an hour. Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing a USSD code. Moreover, if you subscribe to this offer from 6 PM-10 PM you will be charged Rs. 12.

Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is Available in Just Rs. 6

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Data for 1 Hour

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *638#

Validity:

The offer is valid for 1 hour only.

Price:

Jazz users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 6 (Rs. 12/hr 6 PM-10 PM)

Terms and Conditions: