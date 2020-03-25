Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is Available in Just Rs. 6
Jazz has introduced an offer for its users that lets you stay connected with your loved ones for an hour. Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is available in just Rs. 6. After subscribing to this offer, you can use unlimited internet for an hour. Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing a USSD code. Moreover, if you subscribe to this offer from 6 PM-10 PM you will be charged Rs. 12.
Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is Available in Just Rs. 6
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Data for 1 Hour
How to Subscribe the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *638#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 1 hour only.
Price:
- Jazz users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 6 (Rs. 12/hr 6 PM-10 PM)
Terms and Conditions:
- Customer can avail one hour of unlimited data. However, data speeds will be limited to 2mbps for the consumption of this bundle.
- Customers will charge PKR 12 (incl tax) per hour from 6 pm to 10 pm subscription window.
- The offer is non-recursive and the customer will have to dial the string *638# to subscribe the offer again.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If the user is not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.