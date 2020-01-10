Jazz TV Launches Exciting New Features For Customers

Jazz TV is bringing to its customers a list of things worth getting excited about. It has launched new features and is constantly bringing improvements to the existing ones on its TV platform to provide customers with an enhanced experience of content consumption. As part of the up-gradations, a loyalty program has been introduced to increase user engagement and reward loyal customers. Through this, users are able to redeem earned coins and get mobile balance in return.

Furthermore, improvements are made in the platform’s user interface to make the experience more personalized and seamless. The additions include a Floating Player, a video player bar and status modes. The floating player enables users to stream video in the floatable mini screen while exploring other apps. The video player lets users rewind, record, and share live TV channels.

Going beyond TV channels, Jazz TV has also added Radio Channels so users can also listen to their favorite radio stations on Jazz TV.

Jazz’s Stream Head Digital Products Kashif Rehman, said, “Jazz’s App “TV”, as of today, has 4 million App downloads and is consistently trending in Pakistan’s Top 5 Entertainment Apps on Play Store. We have an edge over linear TV where consumers have no other option but to watch specific content at a particular time. Jazz TV has a different consumption mode; availability of episodic content especially in drama serials is so powerful. This is where linear TV cannot compete. We want to make Jazz TV the “go to” infotainment app.”

He further added, “At Jazz, we are always dedicated to catering to our customers’ needs in whatever way we can. The new diverse offerings on Jazz TV has got everyone’s interests covered.”

To fulfil today’s entertainment needs on the go, Jazz’s TV App was re-launched last year to its customers on both iOS and Android platforms. From binge-watching favorite TV shows to streaming live sports, Jazz TV gives users a variety of entertainment options on its mobile application.