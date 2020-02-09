With Jazz Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Feb 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz Weekly Mega Plus

Jazz has updated its Weekly Mega Plus Offer. With this offer, users will get 20 GB data for a whole week. Not only this, With Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app. Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 240.

Offered Incentives:

  • 20 GB (10 GB from 2AM-2PM)

How to Avail the offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *453#

Price:

  • Users can get Weekly Mega Plus Offer in just Rs. 240

Validity:

  • Weekly Mega Plus Offer is valid for 7 days only

Terms and Conditions:

  • Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
  • DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
  • StarzPlay is also available on Weekly Mega Plus.
  • This offer is currently not available in Bajour, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Wazirstan, Kurram, Kalat and Kech (Turbat).

