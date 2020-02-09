With Jazz Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app
Jazz has updated its Weekly Mega Plus Offer. With this offer, users will get 20 GB data for a whole week. Not only this, With Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app. Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 240.
With Jazz Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app
Offered Incentives:
- 20 GB (10 GB from 2AM-2PM)
How to Avail the offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *453#
Price:
- Users can get Weekly Mega Plus Offer in just Rs. 240
Validity:
- Weekly Mega Plus Offer is valid for 7 days only
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
- StarzPlay is also available on Weekly Mega Plus.
- This offer is currently not available in Bajour, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Wazirstan, Kurram, Kalat and Kech (Turbat).