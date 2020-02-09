With Jazz Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app

Jazz has updated its Weekly Mega Plus Offer. With this offer, users will get 20 GB data for a whole week. Not only this, With Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app. Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 240.

With Jazz Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app

Offered Incentives:

20 GB (10 GB from 2AM-2PM)

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *453#

Price:

Users can get Weekly Mega Plus Offer in just Rs. 240

Validity:

Weekly Mega Plus Offer is valid for 7 days only

Terms and Conditions: