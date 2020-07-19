Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle
To provide more ease to its users, Jazz kept on providing discounts on its multiple offers. Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle. Earlier, the package was available in Rs. 299. However now, it is available in just Rs. 240 with a 20% discount.
Offered Incentives:
- 12 GB GB data (6GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
- 5000 on-net minutes
- 60 off-net minutes
- 5000 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *505#
Price:
- The offer is now available in just rs. 240.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only
- All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
- Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid
- Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network
- Bundle is non-recursive
- Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once
- In case of multiple subscriptions previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable
- Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
- Customer will be charged at per his/her respective base rate package incase bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle. For data, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
- Click here for General Terms & Conditions.
