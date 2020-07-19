Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle

To provide more ease to its users, Jazz kept on providing discounts on its multiple offers. Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle. Earlier, the package was available in Rs. 299. However now, it is available in just Rs. 240 with a 20% discount.

Offered Incentives:

12 GB GB data (6GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)

5000 on-net minutes

60 off-net minutes

5000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *505#

Price:

The offer is now available in just rs. 240.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only

All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day

Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid

Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network

Bundle is non-recursive

Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once

In case of multiple subscriptions previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle

Customer will be charged at per his/her respective base rate package incase bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle. For data, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime

Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

