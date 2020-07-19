Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 19, 2020
1 minute read
Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle

To provide more ease to its users, Jazz kept on providing discounts on its multiple offers. Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle. Earlier, the package was available in Rs. 299. However now, it is available in just Rs. 240 with a 20% discount.

Now Get 20% Off on Jazz Weekly Super Plus Bundle

Offered Incentives:

  • 12 GB GB data (6GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
  • 5000 on-net minutes
  • 60 off-net minutes
  • 5000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

  • To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *505#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

  • The offer is now available in just rs. 240.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only
  • All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
  • Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
  • On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid
  • Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network
  • Bundle is non-recursive
  • Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once
  • In case of multiple subscriptions previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable
  • Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
  • Customer will be charged at per his/her respective base rate package incase bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle. For data, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
  • Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

Click to know more about Jazz Internet Packages

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker