Jazz and Nestlé Fruita Vitals have partnered to offer consumers an opportunity to win free data for up to 300 GBs a year. Now, juice up your data with every Nestle Fruita Vitals pack. Scratch the code on the back of the juice box and win upto 300 GB data.

JAZZ X NESTLE: Juice Up Your Data

The aim of the partnership is to facilitate users who use data to stay connected to the world on the go. The Jazz Super 4G data can be accessed by scratching the code given on the side of each Jazz branded Fruita Vitals pack, available at stores across Pakistan.

Terms & Conditions:

1) All unique codes printed behind labels are usable only once.

2) Upon dialing multiple codes, the prizes/incentives associated with all codes will be active. Data will accumulate, with prizes/incentives having shorter validity consumed first.

3) This promotion is applicable for all pre-paid users of Jazz and Warid.

4) Nestle shall not be responsible for any invalid code or code already in use. The participant/winner shall have no complain against Nestle in this regard.

5) All redemptions will be done by messaging code to *145* 12-digit code #

6) Below are the data bundle wise validity days: Incentive Validity 50 MB 24 hrs 100 MB 24 hrs 500 MB 2 days 1 GB 2 days 300 GB 12 Month