JazzCash and Mastercard Introduce New Solutions to Transform Pakistan’s Digital Payment Ecosystem

Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash, in collaboration with Mastercard, is strengthening the country’s digital payments ecosystem. JazzCash users will now be able to apply for a physical or virtual Mastercard Debit Card and make payments to merchants accepting Mastercard QR payments.

The new Mastercard Debit Card will be available to all JazzCash users via a hassle-free application process through the mobile app, call center or by dialing *786#. The card can be used to pay at over 67,000 point of sale merchants and over 2,000 local online merchants. It also provides access to cash withdrawals at over 16,000 automated teller machines (ATM). Customers will also be able to get Mastercard Virtual Cards instantly through the JazzCash app and then immediately use it for secure online payments.

The new set of financial solutions is set to transform Pakistan’s payments industry by simplifying access to digital payments for millions of Pakistanis and driving financial inclusion among those without access to a formal bank account. Consumers will benefit from Mastercard’s world-class digital solutions, with the new solutions allowing users to access digital services and make online payments safely and seamlessly.

“Our collaboration with JazzCash leverages global payments technology to deliver an innovative line of payment solutions that will further drive digital transformation in Pakistan. The new debit cards will redefine the ways consumers shop online and manage their finances, thereby accelerating the shift towards e-commerce and simplifying the connection between online merchants and their target audience. Ultimately, our goal is to catalyze the shift towards secure and simple digital payments and drive inclusive growth for millions of people in Pakistan’s booming digital economy,” said Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships MEA, Mastercard.

“JazzCash has been at forefront of leading the country towards a digitized economy and teaming up with Mastercard is one such strategic step towards driving financial inclusion and increasing digital banking footprint of Pakistan. This partnership with Mastercard will allow over 13 million Monthly Active Users of JazzCash to carry out digital payments in a convenient and secured environment with additional payment touchpoints within Pakistan.” added Murtaza Ali, interim CEO JazzCash.