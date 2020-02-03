JazzCash Launches Movie & Event Tickets

After the successful launch of bus tickets and food delivery, JazzCash has recently introduced movie and event tickets within JazzCash app in partnership with EasyTickets – the leading entertainment e-ticketing provider in Pakistan.

Users can now log on to their JazzCash app and complete end-to-end ticketing journey inside the app. They can use their mobile account balance to pay for the ticket and with real-time integration; tickets will be instantly issued, without the need to stand in queues. EasyTickets’ self-service kiosks are placed at accessible locations inside the cinemas and events so users can print their tickets within seconds by simply scanning the QR code, without any hassle.

While talking about the partnership, Mariam Hussain Randhawa, Head of Consumer Products at JazzCash said, “JazzCash is at the forefront of digital payments revolution and we are on a mission to provide our customers the convenience of doing everything from the comfort of their homes. By disrupting the financial services space, we have not only gained the trust of our users but also set new benchmarks for the industry. We intend to continuously improve our services and expand our portfolio – this partnership with EasyTickets is a step towards that direction.”

Muhammad Imran, Head of EasyTickets said, “We’re really excited to partner with JazzCash for the provision of seamless and real-time e-ticketing experience to JazzCash customers. Being the pioneering and leading e-ticketing provider with the largest inventory of buses, cinemas and events in Pakistan, EasyTickets has always been on a mission to take e-ticketing experience to the next level. This partnership between JazzCash and EasyTickets is undoubtedly another step towards the digital sustainability of Pakistan.”

JazzCash Mobile Account is increasingly becoming popular in providing digital financial services to Pakistanis from all backgrounds. With a simplified USSD interface and Mobile App that is available for both iOS and Android devices, the account can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Since JazzCash app is zero-rated for Jazz users, mobile account holders can take advantage of all services without any data charges. In the fast-developing e-commerce landscape, JazzCash aims towards inclusion of all people by virtualizing access to services.