Jazz’s Matching Grants Program Donates PKR 20 Million to the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, has contributed a sum of PKR 20 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund by adding every rupee donated by its customers. This is just the beginning of payments under the Jazz’s Matching Grants program, which was started last month to multiply all contributions made by subscribers and employees to the Fund.

The notion behind this initiative is to encourage more individuals to donate in response to rising health and economic challenges. The company expects to collect more funds in the upcoming weeks to resume the health and food relief efforts for those who have been severely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the donations made by people, CEO of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim stated that “We are grateful to our customers who have showcased their openhandedness towards the cause since the announcement of the Matching Grants initiative. Within the first three weeks, we have been able to collect PKR 10 million, which has been equally matched and deposited into the PM COVID-19 Relief Fund,”.

He further stated that “At this point, every rupee counts, and both urgency and strategy are needed to outdo the economic and social devastation brought upon by the pandemic.”

The customers who wish to contribute to the Matching Grants program can send an SMS to 6677. They can also use their JazzCash accounts to transfer donations via app or dial *786# or make the payment by the Coronavirus relief website portal on Jazz.com.pk/PMFund

Already, the company has vowed PKR 1.2 billion support towards Coronavrus relief in the shape of short to mid-term initiatives targetting vulnerable communities, and health and welfare organizations. Under the pledge, Jazz has already contributed PKR 50 million to the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund back in April of 2020.

