Karachi Circular Railway to Run Electric Trains on Its Track Soon

In order to provide Karachites with modern transportation, the federal government has gifted Karachi Circular Railway with the electric circular railway after greenline project. While announcing this, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq said that this project will be completed in due time to facilitate citizens of Karachi with comfortable travel facilities instead of obsolete buses.

Electric trains for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)

The length of the KCR project is 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km preeminent. This project will have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000. The second phase of this project will increase the operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station. The third phase will have trains running over a nine-kilometer stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony. According to the details, the second phase will cost around Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be finished under a public-private partnership.

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for all these projects. These projects will be enough to show the PPP government a mirror on how the people are served. Statements and claims alone do not work”.

While telling the details of the project, Syed Amin-ul-Haq revealed that the circular electric train project would cost hundreds of billion rupees and would be completed in 18 to 24 months. He further told that a new railway track will be laid, through which 500,000 passengers will be able to travel daily.

He also talked about the greenline project which will start in a few weeks giving citizens a very comfortable and traffic jam-free track to travel.

