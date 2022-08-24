Do you remember the horror-comedy movie, Killer Klowns from Outer Space? The movie was released back in 1988. However now, the film is getting a revival in a different medium with the announcement of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. Teravision Games has developed the game. It will be published by Good Shepherd Entertainment in early 2023.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Video Game Announced

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game serves as an asymmetrical multiplayer game, pitting one team of humans against another team of Klowns. It will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. An official trailer has been released as well as part of the announcement. Watch it below.

An official synopsis for the video game has also been provided, which reads as follows:

Plan your own alien invasion and harvest humans as the iconic Killer Klowns, or gather a team of survivors to fight the extraterrestrial threat, in a game based on the ‘80s cult classic movie. Welcome to a new, craazzy take on the asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience!

The video game will give players the ability to choose between human survivors and Killer Klowns. A team of seven human players must band together as Crescent Cove citizens. They can search for valuable items and weapons to avoid getting captured by Klowns. Humans will also have the ability to sabotage the alien invasion by fighting back. Different stereotypes will be available as the human characters, including bikers, cops, teens, and rednecks.

Are you exciting about the game? It will be ready o play next year.

