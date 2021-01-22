KP Planning and Development Department (PDD) is going to roll out an app for the public to report about the broken roads of the province. The name given to the app is ‘Pothole Fixer’. The app is being designed by the GIS Cell at the PDD. Soon, it will be rolled out in Peshawar as a pilot project. As per the details, the app is based on PDD’s current GIS platform and will link upon the groundwork of the real-time coordinates of the users.

KP to Roll out an App for Reporting Broken Roads

Lately, Additional Chief Secretary KP, Shakeel Qadir Khan, conducted a meeting to examine the progress made on the Pothole Fixer app. During the meeting, Secretary PDD, Chief Economist PDD, and senior officials of GIS Cell briefed the Additional Chief Secretary.

Once the app is launched, users will be able to upload images of broken roads in real-time. All the photos will be automatically shared with concerned departments. These include Communication and Works, KP Highways Authority, and National Highway Authority. They will be in charge of repairing the broken roads.

Show Some Love! <3



The officials informed the meeting that GIS Cells have been built in 35 districts of the KP province. These GIS cells have also mapped more than 35,000 locations against 8,230 schemes of the Annual Development Program since 2017-18.

It is an excellent and important step taken by the KP government to improve the infrastructure of the province. As the majority of the roads especially in the rural areas have deteriorated and need quick fixing.

Check out? KPITB started the second phase of ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’