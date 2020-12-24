KPITB & PITB Join Hands for National Freelance Training Program

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) join hands with five universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and signed agreements for establishment of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) Centers and Expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities.

The NFTP centers will be established in Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan and University of Malakand while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat. PITB & KPITB also signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in Information Security.

The aim of National Freelance Training Program & National Incubation Centers is to provide skills for freelancing training to the youth of Pakistan in order to empower them and encourage them to take part in the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between PITB and KPITB in Islamabad. Mr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, was the Chief Guest. PITB, KPITB and the partner universities singed the agreements.

The Agreement signing ceremony was attended by special Assistant to CM KP on Information and Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Mr. Faisal Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoIT&T Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Chairman PITB Mr. Azfar Manzoor, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, DG PITB Mr. Sajid Latif, Director KPITB Mr. Asim Jamshaid, & Vice Chancellors from the aforementioned universities.

Azfar Manzoor addressed the audience that youth are the agents of change. He explains that this partnership will provide jobs to all the young people of Pakistan.

He further added that “We are going to open 13 incubation centers across Pakistan under National Expansion of NICs,”

Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) sponsored the National Freelance Training Program & National Incubation Centers.

