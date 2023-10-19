Latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage Update (1.04) Now Available with Detailed Patch Notes

Ubisoft has recently rolled out update version 1.04 for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This release follows the game’s debut earlier this month on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Ubisoft remains committed to providing post-launch support for their latest addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, addressing various player-reported issues.

In essence, the latest update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage primarily focuses on resolving problems related to quests, the user interface (UI), and visuals, rather than introducing gameplay or balance adjustments. Notably, many of the identified bugs within AC Mirage are not game-breaking; they are often associated with peculiarities in non-player character (NPC) animations. In addition to these improvements, Ubisoft has addressed several quest-related bugs and enhanced the overall stability of the game.

GAMEPLAY

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies’ parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.

The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in menus

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

WORLD

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

The update also fixes NPC’s drinking animation.

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

QUESTS

The update also improves NPC detection during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest item rewards are not visible in the game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.

To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.

The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Fazil the Great Scholar” objective.

The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE

Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses have abnormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

The update also removed the placeholder lines/dialogue appearing for too long.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Settings are now persistent on Luna.

MISCELLANEOUS