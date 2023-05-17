Ubisoft Plans to Reveal Eight Games by April 2024

Just recently Ubisoft announced the company’s full FY22-23 year-end results. The company bears an operating loss of €500 million ($543 million) for the year, a stark contrast to its €408 million operating profit in the prior year. Despite the rough past year, Ubisoft is hopeful to launch eight games by April 2024.

Ubisoft is getting ready to release a number of games before April 2024, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division: Resurgence, XDefiant, and one more “large” game.

Some of these games have been delayed for months or even years. For instance, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was reported to launch in the prior fiscal year. On the other hand, Skull and Bones is continuously facing a delay for quite some time.

Ubisoft also confirmed plans to heavily invest in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Over 2000 (or over 10%) of Ubisoft’s employees are currently working on Assassin’s Creed. But Ubisoft intends to grow that number by another 40%.

Currently, Ubisoft is working on numerous Assassin’s Creed games, including two mainline titles, a platform for the future called Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and more. However, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of any of the games mentioned above.

