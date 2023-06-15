The fans of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry are getting a huge treat from Ubisoft. Ubisoft announced a free download of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Game. For PC gamers, Ubisoft Plus has been around for a good few years launching back in 2019. Ubisoft Plus is pretty much Ubisoft’s own version of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. Basically, when subscribed to Ubisoft’s service, you’ll have access to its vast library of games.

Ubisoft Announces Free Download of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Games

Ubisoft Plus includes pretty much all that the publisher has to offer. It also includes premium versions of a game on launch day, which include DLC and Season Passes, monthly rewards and much more. So whether you’re a fan of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, or The Division, you’ll have an endless supply of Ubisoft content. Of course, the service also includes upcoming titles Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and even the newly revealed open-world game, Star Wars: Outlaws.

Monthly, Ubisoft Plus will cost you £12.99/$14.99 USD on a PC. However, if you want to access the subscription service on PC and Xbox, it will cost you £14.99/$17.99 USD.

Anyhow, you can try Ubisoft Plus for an entire week at no cost, courtesy of a free trial. The trial is available for both PC and Xbox. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you need to act quickly. The free trial is only available until Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

