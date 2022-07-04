Ubisoft To Shutdown Services For 15 Games in Sep 2022

Ubisoft is a French video game company having its headquarters in Saint-Mande. It is all set to shut down multiplayer and online services for 15 games in Sep 2022. These games include five Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and more.

These 15 Games Will No Longer Have Multiplayer & Online Services

Ubisoft wrote on its support page that:

“We are Closing the online services for some older games that allow us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles.”

The full list of the games that will no longer have multiplayer & online services is mentioned below. Together with that, I’ll be going to jot down the details of the services too.

Anno 2070 PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed II PC, PlayStation 3: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release) PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Furthermore, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Moreover, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD PC: Users will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Moreover, the installation and access to DLC will also be unavailable. Driver San Francisco PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. In addition to that, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Far Cry 3 (2012 Release) PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Furthermore, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The multiplayer option for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to change your console into offline mode. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Moreover, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Silent Hunter 5 PC: Users will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Furthermore, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Space Junkies PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As a multiplayer-only title, users will not be able to play the game going forward. Rayman Legends PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: users will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Splinter Cell: Blacklist

PC: Users will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: Users will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. ZombiU Wii U: Users will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

The remastered versions of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 will not be shut down. The company made a similar move back in 2021. Let’s see what comes next. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.