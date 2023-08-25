Ubisoft is constantly on the lookout for fresh ways to expand the Assassin’s Creed universe. These new avenues of expansion may take the form of additional Assassin’s Creed game entries, a movie, novels, comics, or other mediums.

Although Assassin’s Creed Jade won’t be the first game in the series to be released on mobile platforms, it does appear to be the greatest one thus far. In fact, based on its most recent Gamescom trailer, it could be a touch too fantastic to be a smartphone game.

I doubt that many people would doubt the claim that it is a full console videogame for very long given the gameplay and cinematics it combines. With a grandiose soundtrack, it showcases the fighting, parkour, and aesthetics that are hallmarks of the franchise. The aggressiveness of the microtransactions in Assassin’s Creed Jade, a mobile game, is our sole worry.