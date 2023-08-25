Unveiling Ancient China: Assassin’s Creed Reveals New Gameplay Trailer
Ubisoft is constantly on the lookout for fresh ways to expand the Assassin’s Creed universe. These new avenues of expansion may take the form of additional Assassin’s Creed game entries, a movie, novels, comics, or other mediums.
Although Assassin’s Creed Jade won’t be the first game in the series to be released on mobile platforms, it does appear to be the greatest one thus far. In fact, based on its most recent Gamescom trailer, it could be a touch too fantastic to be a smartphone game.
I doubt that many people would doubt the claim that it is a full console videogame for very long given the gameplay and cinematics it combines. With a grandiose soundtrack, it showcases the fighting, parkour, and aesthetics that are hallmarks of the franchise. The aggressiveness of the microtransactions in Assassin’s Creed Jade, a mobile game, is our sole worry.
“Explore the path of Xia in Assassin’s Creed Jade, set in the third century BC, during the time of one of the first unified empires in China. An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West is just beginning, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows”, mentioned in the synopsis of the Game.
There is no information available regarding a release date for Assassin’s Creed Jade for mobile devices running Android or iOS at this time. However, it is now in the closed beta phase. We can only hope that its public release won’t be too far off and that we will soon be able to determine whether or not it plays as well as it appears.
Regarding the more foreseeable future, the next major addition to the series will be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it will seek to take us back to the series’ roots in 2007 when it was first released. The events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla take place 12 years after the events of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which takes place in Baghdad in the year 861. Basim Ibn Ishaq will star as the main character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
In a highly anticipated announcement, Ubisoft has revealed that the much-awaited game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is scheduled to hit the gaming world on October 5, 2023. Fans of the popular action-adventure series have been eagerly awaiting the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
Check Out: Ubisoft Announces Free Download of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Games.