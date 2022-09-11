3 Ubisoft games are coming to Netflix

The Ubisoft games team brought one of its new partners, Netflix, onto the virtual stage during today’s official Ubisoft Forward livestream to reveal several new titles. Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of games, detailed the extended partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix, which will bring three new titles to the streaming platform. The games revealed include Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot sequels, as well as another Assassin’s Creed title.

The games, which will be available through Netflix’s mobile app, will be included with a Netflix subscription. They will be downloaded and will not feature adverts or microtransactions, according to Ubisoft.

According to Ubisoft, the next Valiant Hearts tale will be released in January 2023. Mighty Quest for Epic Loot will also be released in 2023, and an Assassin’s Creed game is “in the works,” according to Ubisoft.

According to a third-party app analytics business, market researchers have highlighted Netflix gaming’s low adoption rates. Netflix has refused to reveal how many people are playing its games.

“Netflix has only able to get 1.7 million of its 221 million users to play games on its platform on a daily basis,” said Joost van Dreunen, a lecturer on the business of games at NYU Stern. “This is a pretty low conversion rate, which is why Netflix would claim that it is playing the long game.” It risks spending a lot of money on content that doesn’t help its company, especially given the lack of clear revenue mechanisms for any of Ubisoft’s announced products.”

Netflix’s games are available within its mobile streaming app, and they have an inelegant solution to Apple’s no app shops within app store rule: Users may access a game through the Netflix app and then be referred back to the App Store to download it. If users already possess the titles, they may launch them by tapping on the game icons within the Netflix app.