Almost all gamers of this era have either played or heard about Riot Game’s League of Legends once in their life. It was developed in 2009 and was a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by Riot Games. Even after 12 years of its release, it is still one of the most popular and trending video games. And so are its characters, and hence Riot Games have come up with a new League of Legends-based game – Project L.

League of Legends: “Project L” Gameplay Reveal

In this era of AR and VR gaming, 3D games are like the basic necessity of gamers. But here comes Riot Games with a 2D fighting game set in Runeterra called Project L. The thing is that even after being in 2D it promises certain innovations in terms of the combat systems. It features certain places and characters from League of Legends and plays out like a street fighter game.

The game has become much faster now from the previous gameplay reveals and is being called “an assist-based fighter.” You can select a team of two characters and fight while only controlling one at a time. But you can switch characters mid-combo, as well as call in your partner for assist attacks during gameplay.

According to Tom Cannon, the senior director and executive producer for project L, the game is still in the works and might release in the second half of 2022. The graphics of the game don’t look very appealing as of now. But this game is not about graphics and focuses largely on combat and quick action game. So, if you just want to hit those buttons and smack opponents down without any context or story, this game might be for you.

Source: Spieltimes