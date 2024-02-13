According to the latest leaks, Google is reportedly working on better integration between the two platforms, Android devices and ChromeOS. Industry expert AssembleDebug on X delved into the files of Google Play Services version 24.06.12. After toggling several internal flags, AssembleDebug stumbled upon two new features currently in the works, alongside renaming certain sections to align better with the forthcoming changes. Notably, Device Connections is slated to be rebranded as Devices & Sharing, and a fresh option dubbed Cross-Device Services has surfaced.

Leak Suggests Android and ChromeOS to Receive Deeper Device Integration

Delving deeper, tapping into the Cross-Device Services section reveals a user-friendly interface allowing individuals to handpick their preferred Android phones and Chromebooks to integrate seamlessly into their cross-device network. Impressively, users can connect an unlimited number of gadgets simultaneously without any restrictions. Moreover, users can streamline the connection process by sending out invitations en masse to nearby hardware. Once the setup is complete, users gain access to the aforementioned features, albeit with limited insight into the functionality provided through brief descriptions.

One of the showcased features, Call Cast, seemingly facilitates seamless device transition during calls, albeit with compatibility limited to select applications. On the other hand, Internet Sharing offers a more versatile utility, enabling users to share their hotspot connection and Wi-Fi passwords effortlessly among member devices within a group, eliminating the hassle of repetitive password entries.

While the specifics remain somewhat elusive, the near-finished state of the interface triggered by AssembleDebug suggests an imminent rollout of the update. Although the exact release date remains uncertain, Android Police speculates a potential launch next month alongside Google’s March Feature Drop, which may encompass additional updates such as the eSIM transfer tool and Bluetooth Quick Settings.

While it’s imperative to approach leaked information with caution, the purported enhancements, if realized, could substantially elevate the mobile user experience. While Chromebooks already offer some degree of cross-device connectivity with Android devices, primarily focused on app streaming, this anticipated improvement could propel Google towards establishing a hardware ecosystem akin to its Apple counterpart, fostering greater cohesion and usability across its product range.

