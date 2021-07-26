Leaked Images of Oppo Watch 2 Shows Calling Support

Oppo is launching a smartwatch that is expected to arrive on July 27. The best thing about this watch (according to the company) is that it offers Calling Support. The images confirming Calling support were shared by tipster Evan Blass. However, according to my opinion, there is nothing to be happy about since its predecessor offered that same functionality. Surprisingly, the company has advertised this functionality as the most highlighted one when people actually wanted to see something new. Oppo Watch came with the same functionality and it also offered e-sim support in its home country, China. However, as far as Oppo watch 2 is concerned, no such details are shared.

Moreover, Evan shared another image that showed Watch 2 showing directions in a map through a built-in GPS. The predecessor also had it, so it might be possible that Watch 2 also has a GPS chip onboard. Chinese manufacturer, Oppo has not revealed much information about Watch 2, however, JD.com, a famous Chinese retailer revealed that it will come with an Apollo 4s chip, gaming mode, and camera control.

According to previous leaks, this smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon wear 4100 at the helm along with with16GB storage, eSIM, and LTE support, a new Oppo Relax app, and stress detection.

OPPO Watch 2 pic.twitter.com/hWr84bvCMG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 24, 2021

The Oppo watch 2 2ill have a secondary RTOS for extended battery life. The smartwatch will be available in different colors. While it is a new variant, but I am not impressed since the company has not announced anything new. It might be possible that there might be a table-turning feature that is kept confidential till now and will be announced at the launch event.

