LinkedIn gives a week off to its workers to combat burnout

In an attempt to reduce burnout, LinkedIn will grant workers next week off, a step that comes as major businesses struggle to sort out how to support Zoom-fatigued employees.

There has been a debate on the value of work-life harmony for quite some time now. Recently, there has been discussion about the part that businesses could play in preventing skilled burnout among workers.

The tech industry has taken the lead in this discussion, particularly after the current pandemic has forced the entire world to follow the work-from-home model.

“There was something wondrous about taking a break with the entire company at the same time. What’s even better? “I’m not returning to an influx of unanswered internal emails. A core group of staff will work through the week, but they will be allowed to take days off afterwards.” LinkedIn told AFP.

Background

Burnout is a big concern for white-collar intelligence employees. According to a Gallup poll from 2018, two-thirds of full-time employees are burnt out on the job, a problem that has only become worse since the pandemic.

During the coronavirus pandemic last year, several technology firms spearheaded the introduction of a work-from-home regimen. Many businesses are yet to completely reopen.

According to LinkedIn, staff who may feel lonely will have the choice of participating in everyday events such as volunteering for worthwhile causes by “random acts of kindness.”