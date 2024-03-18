LinkedIn is set to join the gaming scene, aiming to capture the puzzle-mania wave that has led to the viral success of simple games like Wordle, attracting millions of players. The professional networking platform is developing three early games called “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb.”

App researchers have discovered code indicating LinkedIn’s gaming ambitions. Nima Owji, one of the researchers, revealed that LinkedIn seems to be exploring the idea of organizing player scores based on their places of work, potentially ranking companies by these scores.

LinkedIn is Planning to Add Gaming to its Platform

While LinkedIn has confirmed its foray into gaming, a spokesperson noted that there is currently no official launch date. The spokesperson shared, “We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations. Stay tuned for more!”

As part of Microsoft, a gaming powerhouse with brands like Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, LinkedIn’s move into gaming is notable. Microsoft’s games business recently surpassed Windows revenues, bringing in $7.1 billion in the last quarter.

Regarding Microsoft’s involvement in LinkedIn’s gaming project, the spokesperson declined to provide details. However, games are immensely popular on mobile phones and PCs, both in terms of revenue and engagement. Puzzle-based casual games, in particular, have enjoyed significant popularity among mobile users.

Platforms outside the gaming industry have leveraged this popularity to drive traffic. This trend is not new, as puzzles like crosswords have been engaging newspaper and magazine readers long before the internet era.

The New York Times, for example, acquired Wordle in 2022, noting that millions of players continue to enjoy the game. Wordle has become part of a larger platform of online puzzles and games developed by the newspaper.

