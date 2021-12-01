According to sources, on Tuesday, a team of senators led by Faisal Subzwari, Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, visited Samsung’s production site in Karachi and formally inaugurated mobile device production. The South Korean electronics manufacturer, one of the world’s leading producers of mobile phones, has begun production of its Samsung mobile handsets in Pakistan, with the development likely to cut the country’s import cost. About the occasion, Samsung’s senior national management informed the group on the country’s expanding mobile manufacturing business and the issues it faces.

Local Manufacturing of Samsung Phones Officially Starts in Pakistan

Senator Faisal Subzwari, speaking to the press after the visit, praised Samsung for establishing a sophisticated production plant and initiating manufacturing in less than four months. He also praised the federal government for creating a favorable atmosphere for one of the world’s major mobile phone manufacturers to come to Pakistan and generate jobs for the local people. Senator Faisal Sabzwari further urged that the federal government take strong efforts to change the industry’s focus from growth in the assembly field to localization.

According to Mr. Subzwari, “we toured the manufacturing plant, which was developed on contemporary lines, and it was evident that the local work power, support of local industry, and conducive atmosphere supplied by the government contributed to such success, he also said It’s fantastic to hear that the firm has begun manufacturing in just four months. However, I feel that we must get beyond simply expanding in the assembly sector to localization of the industry.”

According to figures from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the output of mobile phones by local production companies increased nearly to 18.87 million in the first ten months of this year, compared to imports of 45 million. The country has seen a significant increase in the local manufacture of cellular phones. Despite a rise in the local manufacture of mobile phones, imports remained significant. He believed that the country needed to shift away from its existing status as an assembling industry and thought that it was the responsibility of the manufacturing industry, rather than the government, to go for adjustment and adaptability.

