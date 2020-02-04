Looking for a Comfortable Ride in Affordable Price? Book a Prince Pearl hatchback on Daraz!

Book your Prince Pearl car on Daraz.pk. Finally, Regal Automobiles Industries Limited (RAIL) has launched of the most awaited affordable Prince Pearl hatchback on 31st January 2020. So if you are looking for the comfortable ride then book your Prince Pearl hatchback on Daraz, The hatchback will be available in both automatic and manual transmissions.

Book a Prince Pearl hatchback on Daraz!

It is very easy to book your car on daraz, Just Click here on the link and Book yours.

The prominent modern features of Prince Pearl 2020 include LCD Screen, Spare Tyre, Fog Lamps, Optional Airbag, Power Windows, Power Steering, and Power Door Locks. The vehicle comes with a three cylinder, front wheel drive car along with water cooled EFI, 796cc engine that is producing 40hp at 5500 RPM and 60.5nm torque at 3500 RPM. RAIL provides a warranty for 60,000 KMs or 3 years.

Prince Pearl has a spare tire, that is not hidden under a plastic base. The silver/wooden accent on the doors and on the dashboard give a premium look to the vehicle.

Here is the price of Pearl 800cc Car in Pakistan

Final Price= 1,049,999 + WHT+ Freight

EX Factory Price is Rs. 1,049,999

WHT Filler Rs 15,000/ Non Filler Rs 30,000

Freight Charges as per city (destination) Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000

The Car will be delivered by 1st week of March 2020

The Specifications of Pearl 800 cc

Horsepower 40hp at 5500 rpm CC 800cc Torque 60.5Nm at 3500-4500rpm Local Assembly Yes Transmission Manual and Automatic both Grade Unavailable as of yet Warrenty 60,000KM or 3 years Tank Capacity 21L Mileage 22km/l

Additional Features for Pearl 800cc