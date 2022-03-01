OneDrive now offers native support for all silicon Macs

Last December, Microsoft released a public beta of the OneDrive sync application for macOS, which included native support for Apple’s Silicon platform. Three months later, the firm has finally released the upgrade to all Mac users, allowing them to utilize OneDrive natively on the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max processors.

According to Microsoft’s post on the OneDrive site, “OneDrive sync for macOS will now work natively on Apple silicon, something we’re really happy about. This implies that OneDrive will take full benefit of Apple’s speed enhancements”.

Back in June of 2021, Microsoft revealed intentions to add support for Apple hardware to its OneDrive sync for macOS. The business has previously stated that it will arrive “later this year.” However, the feature was still in public preview by December of last year, and the business missed its 2021 deadline.

Microsoft isn’t the only company who has been slow to adapt their cloud platform so that it can operate natively on M1. Dropbox made a test version of its macOS software with Apple Silicon compatibility accessible to the public earlier this year, but it has yet to be made public.

The app will run quicker and more effectively on the newest Macs with official support for the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max CPUs, since the Rosetta 2 translation software will no longer be necessary.