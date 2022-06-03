Mark Zuckerberg, the most influential person in Facebook History

Mark Zuckerberg who was once famous with the name Javier Olivan spent 13 years on Facebook making it successful day by day. Last year, he was appointed as Meta’s new chief operating officer and on completion of 14 years became one of the most influential people in Facebook History.

Mark studied industrial and electric engineering at the University of Navarra and MBA from Stanford University. Before joining Facebook, he worked as a product manager at Siemens. He is a great person with low ego, respected personality, detail oriented person who could see in corner in time of competition. He is the most reliable person to solve any big challenge the company faces. When he had joined the company 14 years ago, his job responsibility was to grow Facebook’s user base outside U.S. when it only had 40 million users. By now the duties are more extensive and demanding. Core infrastructure, ads products of Meta, marketing, corporate development, analytics and building trust and safety efforts are the tasks that Mark has to manage now.

When last year Mark Zuckerberg became COO, he got Sandberg’s sale persons and crisis management team “Strategic Response”. Sandberg strategy made him the voice of Facebook for the many years. He now wants to focus internally and operationally and keep staying in the background. His innovative strategies increased the user base to more than 3 billion users between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The strategy of bringing Facebook in different 100+ native languages gave Facebook great fame around the globe. He gave the idea of “Lite” versions of Facebook and Messenger for low bandwidth environments. Buying WhatsApp and Instagram were good decisions taken by Mark to keep the competition low and to strengthen the company.

Mark became COO when the company’s stock price was dropping by more than 40 percent. The market has severe competition and there are many competitors that are laiked by young people like TikTok. Meta and his teams have to put in more effort to stay the market leader.

