MediaTek & Bullitt Join Hands To Launch World’s First Two-Way Satellite Smartphone
According to the latest reports, the Bullitt Group has joined hands with chipmaker MediaTek in order to introduce “the world’s first smartphone to boast two-way satellite messaging capabilities.” No doubt, this market is becoming very competitive, so, the two-way satellite smartphone and satellite service will go on the market in the first quarter of 2023, along with a year of free satellite SOS messaging according to Bullitt.