OPPO Reno9 Series is Now Official with 32MP Selfie Camera

OPPO announced the Reno9 series including a vanilla Reno9 with Snapdragon 778G, a Reno9 Pro that shares the same body but runs on Dimensity 8100, and a mighty Reno9 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and three cameras on the back. Both Pro models have launched with 16GB RAM. Let’s have a look at the key specs of all the models.

OPPO Reno9

The vanilla smartphone features a 6.7” AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The back of the phone has a similar design to the Reno8 series. The phone has a dual camera setup including a 64MP main and 2MP B&W sensors. At the front, you will get a 32MP selfie shooter with autofocus.

Reno9 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Other specs include Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box. The phone will be available in four colours – Black, Gold, Pink Gradient, and Red.

Pricing:

8/256 GB variant will cost CNY2,499 ($350/€335)

12/256GB model costs CNY2,699 ($378/€363)

12/512GB variant will cost CNY2,999 ($420/€403)

OPPO Reno9 Pro

Next on the list is Reno9 Pro. The phone has a lot in common with the regular Reno9 – they share the same light thin body, a 4,500 mAh battery and a 6.7” AMOLED screen. However, it comes with the Mediatek 5nm Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone is available in two storage options 16/256 GB and 16/512 GB variants.

The Reno9 Pro has a 50MP f/1.8 main shooter with a 7P lens and AF, and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide-angle cam with 112-degree FoV. The selfie camera has the same 32MP sensor as the vanilla model.

Reno9 Pro comes in three colours – Black, Gold, and Pink Gradient.

Pricing:

16/256 GB model costs CNY3,499 ($490/€470)

16/512 GB variant will cost CNY3,799 ($532/€510)

OPPO Reno9 Pro+

Last but not the least, the most powerful in the series is OPPO Reno9 Pro+. The phone has the same 6.7” AMOLED display and 32MP selfie, but this phone is curved, making for a smaller footprint.

The phone has a main 50MP f/1.8 camera with a 6P lens, AF and OIS. The ultrawide shooter has an 8MP sensor with a wider field of view – 120 degrees – and also acts as a macro cam for close images (up to 4 cm). The third aperture is for the 2MP depth sensor.

The Reno9 Pro+ is technically the first phone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that also has the MariSilicon X NPU. The phone is slightly thicker and heavier, and that’s because the battery capacity is increased. It has a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging over the USB-C.

The Reno9 Pro+ comes in Black and Gold colours. This phone comes in an exclusive Mint Green option as well.

Pricing:

16/256GB variant is available at CNY3,999 ($560/€537)

16/512GB model costs CNY4,399 ($616/€590).

OPPO is already taking pre-orders on its website. Sales will begin on December 2.

