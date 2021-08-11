Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – A Productivity Powerhouse with S Pen & Under-Display Camera

Samsung just announced their new premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G alongside the Z Flip 3 5G globally. We are excited to let you know what this technologically advanced smartphone can do.

Build, Design & Display

Z Fold3 5G is wrapped in a unique matte finish with 3 color options, the Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and the Phantom Silver. Galaxy Z Fold3 is slightly slimmer with 6.4mm thickness compared to the 6.9mm and that makes it slimmer when folded as well. Samsung also managed to reduce the weight of the Z Fold3 5G by 11g, now making it 271g. It has a little more screen-to-body ratio for both the cover screen and the main screen than the Z Fold2 to provide a better viewing experience.

The cover screen is the same 6.2” as the previous gen, which is ideal to view your notification, read your text messages or the news without unfolding your device. The Cover screen supports the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The foldable screen is also the same size i.e. 7.6” Infinity Flex Display and has the same ratio as the Galaxy Z Fold2. But, we see that the Eco square technology makes the display brighter by 29%.

Under Display Camera

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has an Under Display Camera, which is the first-ever on a Galaxy Smartphone. Samsung has located pixels over the camera lens that made the display undisrupted, even though the punch holes do not bother that much. We’ll see how it affects the performance and the output of the lens. However, we can honestly admit that a 7.6” AMOLED display with no notch, no camera hole will be amazing to look at while watching a movie, playing a game, and more.

There’s 10MP with F2.2 aperture on the cover camera, and a Triple camera setup sporting 12MP OIS dual pixel AP, F1.8 main lens, a 12MP Ultra Wide and a 12MP OIS Telephoto lens with 2x Zoom.

S Pen

Since 2011, when the S Pen was first introduced, consumers of the Note Series loved the features that this accessory brought along to their devices. The S Pen makes it easy to draw, write or even sign documents directly on your phone’s screen. Since the Z Fold3 5G is meant for more productivity, the S Pen features add to that. There is an option to choose from two different S Pens designed for the Z Fold3, the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition. The S Pen pro is more robust, offers a comfortable grip, and is Air Action capable.

Performance

Z Fold3 5G comes with the latest and greatest Qualcomm 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 888. It is a future-proof phone, with specs that won’t affect the performance of the device not a bit over the years. Speakers of the phone are upgraded with Dolby Atmos and they do sound better than the previous-gen Z foldable.

Specifications

Here’s the list of the complete specifications of the phone

Build Main Display 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, 374PPI Cover Display 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 384PPI Dimensions 128.1×158.2×6.4mm (unfold) , 67.1×158.2x16mm (fold) Colors Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Weight 271g SIMs 1 eSIM , 2 Nano SIMs

Processor CPU 5nm 64 Bit Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

Memory RAM / ROM 12 GB RAM Card Support 256GB / 512GB

Cameras Rear 12MP Wide OIS + 12MP Telephoto OIS + 12MP Ultra Wide Front (Cover) 10MP

Battery Capacity 4400 mAh dual battery

Authentication Biometric Face Unlock, FingerPrint Lock Type Pattern, PIM, Password

Pricing

Z Fold3 5G starts at $1,799 in the US, and we’ll update you about the price of the device in Pakistan soon on our mobile prices in the Pakistan portal.

