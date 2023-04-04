Meme Fest Begins As Elon Musk Replaces Twitter Logo With Doge

Doge Twitter Logo: A Prank Or What?
The hilarious change in logo appears to be a late April fool’s prank by the micro-blogging website. Isn’t it? Musk tweeted about the change through a meme after replacing Twitter’s logo and even shared screenshots of an old Twitter conversation. In that convo, a Twitter user asked him to buy the social media platform and then change its logo to a ‘doge’.
The point notable here is that this change came just days after Musk petitioned in court for the dismissal of a $258 billion lawsuit filed against him by a Dogecoin investor. He was allegedly promoting Dogecoin in an illegal pyramid scheme style. Musk even posted a series of tweets in support of Dogecoin back in Feb after which the cryptocurrency’s price surged by 44%.
Twitter flooded with memes about the logo change since Monday. Let’s have a look:
