Meme Fest Begins As Elon Musk Replaces Twitter Logo With Doge

Have you guys noticed that the traditional Twitter blue bird logo has changed to a shiba inu dog image, popularly known as the Doge meme? Elon Musk bought Twitter for a hefty amount of $43 billion and things have been getting stranger every day since. Recently, Musk swapped out the Twitter logo with Doge. For those who don’t know Doge is the dog meme of which the billionaire is super fond. In the upper left corner of your Twitter browser now there is a shiba inu instead of a bird. Isn’t it weird? The point worth mentioning here is that this image has been associated with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, promoted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk most often.

Doge Twitter Logo: A Prank Or What?

The hilarious change in logo appears to be a late April fool’s prank by the micro-blogging website. Isn’t it? Musk tweeted about the change through a meme after replacing Twitter’s logo and even shared screenshots of an old Twitter conversation. In that convo, a Twitter user asked him to buy the social media platform and then change its logo to a ‘doge’.

The point notable here is that this change came just days after Musk petitioned in court for the dismissal of a $258 billion lawsuit filed against him by a Dogecoin investor. He was allegedly promoting Dogecoin in an illegal pyramid scheme style. Musk even posted a series of tweets in support of Dogecoin back in Feb after which the cryptocurrency’s price surged by 44%.

Twitter flooded with memes about the logo change since Monday. Let’s have a look:

