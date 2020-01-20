Television drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, has set the record by selling a huge number of the advance tickets online. It never happened before. It is happening for the very first time in the history of Pakistani’s cinema that any television drama serial finale is going to display on the big screens of cinema and surprisingly, it breaks the records of the best movies advance online booking.

Well we can’t deny the fact, that presently our cinemas are passing from the crucial time and they are struggling hard to sell the tickets, but thanks to Meray Paas Tum Ho finale that has come to the rescue of cinemas and provides them the cushion.

Meray Paas Tum Ho Finale Tickets Sale Beats Some of the Best Movies Advance Online Booking Record

Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui starrer Mere Paas Tum Ho’s last episode will hit the cinemas nationwide on January 26, 2020. Advance booking has been started on Wednesday but the response from the fans is something never seen before.

Fans are buying the tickets in large numbers. The cast and crew of the mega-hit serial will also come to watch a special screening along with a group of guests at Nueplex cinema’s DHA branch. The tickets are selling for Rs800 for 8 pm onward shows on January 25.

There is also demand to screen it abroad, as Humayun Saeed, who is also the co-producer said:

“We have actually been approached by several exhibitors in the US who are very keen to screen the finale, the only challenge is time, as any content screened in the US needs at least a week to get through their censor requirements. Our team is working on it and trying to find a solution,”

According to some reports that the finale will not be available on YouTube but the show has many fans in the overseas who watch the drama on YouTube and this news make them highly disappointed. Well, it is to be expected that after some time all the viewers will get to see the drama finale on YouTube as well.

Recommended Reading: Top 4 Pakistani Dramas on Google’s List of 2019